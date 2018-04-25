Court Sentences Man To Death For Robbery In Ekiti — Nigeria Today

Court Sentences Man To Death For Robbery In Ekiti
One Kingsley Okorowande, was on Wednesday sentenced to death by hanging after being found guilty of armed robbery by an Ekiti State. An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the state capital sentenced Kingsley Okorowande to death by hanging over robbery. The convict robbed one Mrs. Medinat Babatunde of her property, including laptops, […]
The post Court Sentences Man To Death For Robbery In Ekiti appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
