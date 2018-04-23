Court takes decision on naming of Secondus as looter — Nigeria Today

Court takes decision on naming of Secondus as looter
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday restrained the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed from further mention of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, in the recently released looters list. Trial Judge and Chief Judge of Rivers state, Justice I. […]
