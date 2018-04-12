Court throws out Senator Omo-Agege’s plea to block suspension — Nigeria Today

Court throws out Senator Omo-Agege’s plea to block suspension

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an ex parte application filed by the Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, to stop his suspension by the Senate. Omo-Agege had, on April 3, filed the application before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, asking the court to order that “all further proceedings against the plaintiff (the senator) in […]

Court throws out Senator Omo-Agege’s plea to block suspension

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

