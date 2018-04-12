 Court throws out Senator Omo-Agege’s plea to block suspension — Nigeria Today
Court throws out Senator Omo-Agege’s plea to block suspension

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected an ex parte application filed by the Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, to stop his suspension by the Senate. Omo-Agege had, on April 3, filed the application before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, asking the court to order that “all further proceedings against the plaintiff (the senator) in […]

