Court to rule on whether to release Waziri Masubo on bond - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Court to rule on whether to release Waziri Masubo on bond – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Court to rule on whether to release Waziri Masubo on bond
Daily Nation
Waziri Benson Masubo is escorted to a Nairobi court, yesterday. Mr Masubo is charged with six counts of conspiracy to defraud the public by registering a Safaricom mobile line in the name of Murang'a woman representative Sabina Chege. He denied the …
Wazir Chacha charged with extorting money from MPs
Sabina Chege warns Chief Justice Maraga
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!