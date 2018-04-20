Court upholds decision to nullify Wajir governor election - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Court upholds decision to nullify Wajir governor election – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Court upholds decision to nullify Wajir governor election
Daily Nation
The appeals court on Friday dismissed Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi's case against the High Court's decision to nullify his election. Mr Abdi's election was nullified by Justice Alfred Mabeya on January 12 on grounds that the election had not been …
