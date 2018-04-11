Cox joins the smart home security game with Cox Homelife Automation — Nigeria Today

Cox joins the smart home security game with Cox Homelife Automation
This week, Cox Communications introduced a new service offering in the form of home automation. Meet Cox Homelife Automation, heralded as a new choice for customers “who want peace of mind to stay connected to loved ones.”
The post Cox joins the smart home security game with Cox Homelife Automation appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!