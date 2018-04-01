 CPC makes inquiry into Blue Band product — Nigeria Today
CPC makes inquiry into Blue Band product

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) says it has opened an inquiry into aspects of Blue Band products. It stated that the inquiry would determine product safety and clarify some aspects of the manufacturer’s statements on Blue Band “Spread for Bread”. The CPC Director General, Mr Babatunde Irukera, said this in a statement issued by the organisation on Sunday in Abuja, He said that the purpose of the inquiry was to ensure that the products, differentiated or otherwise, were safe and subjected to proper processes and “in-trade” handling consistent with the different properties and characteristics of each product.

