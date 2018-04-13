Crazed Dad Murders Daughter He Conceived Child With, Child And Adopted Father — Nigeria Today

Crazed Dad Murders Daughter He Conceived Child With, Child And Adopted Father
A man, Steven Pladl, 43, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car in New York on Thursday morning. He is the main suspect in a rather troubling story: Pladl has been accused of killing his daughter whom he had a child with, the child itself and the girl’s adopted father. The twisted […]
