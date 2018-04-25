Creating additional polling units will send ‘Red Signal’ – Tanko — Nigeria Today

Creating additional polling units will send ‘Red Signal’ – Tanko

…Says there’s vacancy in Aso villa

Presidential hopeful, Yinusa Tanko of the National Conscience Party, NCP, said there was vacancy in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa come 2019, owing to the abysmal performance of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the presidential aspirant, the failure of the present administration to fulfil all promises it made to Nigerians has made the presidential race an easy one for other credible contestants.

Tanko declared thisat the early morning breakfast show on Channels Television yesterday, saying “they have created the vacancy themselves. Government must be a listening institution.What is happening in the South-South, South-East and other parts of the country came about as result of neglect. People have been talking but the government is not a listening government.

“There is massive unemployment in the country, the APC is just full of propaganda, it has not been able to achieve its campaign promises. Many of the leaders are not open to the Nigerian people, for the government to come out and say it does not know the enormity of the Nigerian challenges is a self-indictment,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said the present administration’s insensitivity to the plight of many Nigerians was a clear indication that “it’s a bad market that is not saleable.”

He said the government lacked inclusiveness and had totally neglected the people with their plight.

On boundary delineation, Tanko urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to embark on any delineation for now, even if it was genuine, saying it should be done after election so that its real purpose could be achieved.

AlsoTanko observedthat the creation of additional polling units would send a wrong signal to Nigerians, noting that the move to create additional polling units now that the 2019 elections was fast approaching would be strongly resisted by political parties, including the NCP, which he represents.

“If you do it during the time of election or close to election, it will send a red signal. People will think that there is an ulterior motive trying to give an advantage to certain group of contestants.”

Tanko’s statement is in reaction to earlier speculations that INEC was planning to create additional polling units.

Chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi had however debunked this claim by saying despite requests from people that INEC should create 30,000 additional polling units, the commissionwas not in a hurry to do so.

“That would not be acceptable for political parties, especially now that is very close to the general elections.

“I can say this with due respect to INEC. This is not the right time for this, it ought to have been done immediately after an election has taken place,” Tanko added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

