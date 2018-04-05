Credit bureaux have deepened SMEs sector in Nigeria — Operator - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Credit bureaux have deepened SMEs sector in Nigeria — Operator – Vanguard
|
TODAY.NG
|
Credit bureaux have deepened SMEs sector in Nigeria — Operator
Vanguard
The operation of credit bureaux in Nigeria has deepened the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country through improved loan growth and development of new products for the sector by financial institutions, Mr. Tunde Popoola, Managing Director …
Credit reporting vital to bad loan management–CBAN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!