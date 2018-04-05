 Credit bureaux have deepened SMEs sector in Nigeria — Operator - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Credit bureaux have deepened SMEs sector in Nigeria — Operator – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Credit bureaux have deepened SMEs sector in Nigeria — Operator
Vanguard
The operation of credit bureaux in Nigeria has deepened the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country through improved loan growth and development of new products for the sector by financial institutions, Mr. Tunde Popoola, Managing Director

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.