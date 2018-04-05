Credit start-ups top fintechs in Nigeria with most mobile app downloads — Nigeria Today

Credit start-ups top fintechs in Nigeria with most mobile app downloads

Start-ups that offer small loans to customers have the highest number of mobile app downloads on Google Play Store, according to a study of twenty-three fintech companies in Nigeria conducted by BusinessDay. The study which focused exclusively on the Google Play Store because of its wider reach, showed that Branch International’s mobile app and Paylater has over…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Credit start-ups top fintechs in Nigeria with most mobile app downloads appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

