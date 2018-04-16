 Cricket: Team Nigeria must beat Ghana to top qualifiers zone – Ogbimi - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cricket: Team Nigeria must beat Ghana to top qualifiers zone – Ogbimi – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


P.M. News

Cricket: Team Nigeria must beat Ghana to top qualifiers zone – Ogbimi
P.M. News
Nigeria must beat Ghana on Tuesday to top the standings at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 Sub-Regional Qualifier for Africa Zone `A', team head coach Uthe Ogbimi says. The Nigerian national cricket team has already secured victories
World T20 African qualifier: Nigeria, Ghana in cruising startBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.