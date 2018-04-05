Crises in NATOP ahead of AGM as members threaten boycott, legal action — Nigeria Today

Crises in NATOP ahead of AGM as members threaten boycott, legal action

Information reaching us has it that there is there is an ongoing crises among the members of the National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), a Nigerian body of tour operators ahead of its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) coming up in Jos, Plateau state on Monday .

According to a source that pleaded anonymity, there is widespread dissatisfaction among the members of the association against the Nkereuwem Onung- led administration for perceived irregularities leading to the election at the AGM.

The source alleges that there is a plot to foist one the present General Secretary of the body, Ime Udo of Leadway tours on the association as its new President.

Another point of dissatisfaction that has led to the current crisis according to the source is the failure of the body’s executives to present an audited account for the past eiight years it has been in office. According to source, an unapproved auditor was used to do a rushed audit account which was not released to members14 days before the AGM as constitutionally stipulated.

Our source alleges that the EXCO are keen to hang on to power because of regular financial support from bodies like South African Tourism and state governments such as Cross River state. He adds “Plateau state is providing money for a conference but so far, there has been no accountability or transparency from the association’s executives.”

So far, aggrieved members of the association have threatened to boycott AGM as well as seek legal redress if the executives of the association carry out the planned AGM next week.

Investigations reveal that Nkereuwem Onung who runs Remlord Tours has been the President of the association for the past eight years whereas the constitution of the association allows for a maximum of two terms of two years each.

Other alleged irregularities include that the AGM been publicized on social media did not come to the notice of members of the association until a month ago. There is an allegation that the Executive Secretary and President of the association have been hiding the general membership list because they do not want the general members to have access to each other or share notes so they blind copy members during mail updates.

In addition, it was alleged that the association’s Executives went to Abuja to secretly inaugurate an Abuja chapter based on the false idea that new people will be conveyed to Jos to vote for Imeh on the assumption that most of the Lagos based operators won’t make it out of anger or short notice.

All efforts to reach the President of the association on the issue were abortive. When Vice President of the association, Muyiwa Salami of Divine Tours was contacted, he claimed to have been away for a long time and has no idea of happenings at the moment.

The post Crises in NATOP ahead of AGM as members threaten boycott, legal action appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

