Crisis persists in NASENI over delayed appointment - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Crisis persists in NASENI over delayed appointment – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Crisis persists in NASENI over delayed appointment
The Punch
Niyi Odebode and Everest Amaefule. The crisis in the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure over the delay in appointing the substantive Executive Vice-Chairman of the agency persisted on Sunday, The PUNCH has learnt. It was …
FG Appoints Aliyu Adnan NASENI's Acting Boss
Nigerian couple call off wedding a week after engagement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!