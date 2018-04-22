Crisis rocks Ekiti delegates’ congress of PDP — Nigeria Today

Crisis rocks Ekiti delegates’ congress of PDP

By Ariwodola Idowu Crisis on Saturday rocked the delegates’ congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti leading to an attack on a former Chairman of Ikere Local Gvernment, Mr. Mr Banji Aluko. Aluko was beaten up by persons suspected to be political thugs over allegation that he was working against ‘Ikere Agenda’, fashioned […]

