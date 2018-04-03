Cristiano Ronaldo leads UEFA Champions League scorers — Nigeria Today

Cristiano Ronaldo leads UEFA Champions League scorers

Leading UEFA Champions League scorers after Tuesday’s quarter-final, first leg ties:

14 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

8 goals: Ben Yedder (Sevilla)

7 goals: Cavani (Paris SG), Kane (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

6 goals: Mane (Liverpool), Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris SG), Salah (Liverpool)

5 goals: Aboubakar (FC Porto), Coutinho (Liverpool), Higuain (Juventus), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lukaku (Manchester United)

4 goals: Aguero (Manchester City), Aubameyang (Dortmund), Dzeko (Roma), Mbappe (Paris SG), Oberlin (Basel), Son (Tottenham), Sterling (Manchester City), Talisca (Besiktas), Tosun (Besiktas)

