Cristiano Ronaldo leads UEFA Champions League scorers — Nigeria Today

 Cristiano Ronaldo leads UEFA Champions League scorers
Cristiano Ronaldo leads UEFA Champions League scorers

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

Leading UEFA Champions League scorers after Tuesday’s quarter-final, first leg ties:

Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018.

14 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

8 goals: Ben Yedder (Sevilla)

7 goals: Cavani (Paris SG), Kane (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

6 goals: Mane (Liverpool), Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris SG), Salah (Liverpool)

5 goals: Aboubakar (FC Porto), Coutinho (Liverpool), Higuain (Juventus), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lukaku (Manchester United)

4 goals: Aguero (Manchester City), Aubameyang (Dortmund), Dzeko (Roma), Mbappe (Paris SG), Oberlin (Basel), Son (Tottenham), Sterling (Manchester City), Talisca (Besiktas), Tosun (Besiktas)

