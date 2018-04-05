 Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Bicycle Kick’ Goal Was Impressive- Ivan Rakitic — Nigeria Today
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Bicycle Kick’ Goal Was Impressive- Ivan Rakitic

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic has praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his goal against Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo jumped above Juventus defence before powering an overhead kick into the bottom corner from 14 yards out.

The goal is regarded as one of the greatest in the tournament’s history, and Rakitic admits that the Portuguese star deserves credit for the stunning strike.

After Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Roma, Rakitic told reporters: “We have to congratulate Ronaldo on his goal, it was awesome.

“It is difficult to find the right words. Real Madrid dominated all aspects of their match and played really well, so we have to congratulate them.”

