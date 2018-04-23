Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid contract to be improved, says Guillem Balague - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid contract to be improved, says Guillem Balague – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid contract to be improved, says Guillem Balague
SkySports
Andres Iniesta starts his goodbyes, rumours spur Barcelona on, and Cristiano Ronaldo gets what he wants – almost. Plus, there's deserved praise for Real Betis, and an explanation of Malaga's decline in recent years. Guillem Balague brings you the …
Man Utd leapfrog Barcelona in race for Antoine Griezmann after Lionel Messi veto – bookies
Messi zooms past Ronaldo as top earner
Lionel Messi makes €25000 a minute
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!