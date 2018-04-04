Cross River House of Assembly dispels impeachment rumour against Gov Ayade — Nigeria Today

Cross River House of Assembly dispels impeachment rumour against Gov Ayade

A rumoured impeachment resolution by the Cross River state House of Assembly to impeach Governor Ben Ayade has been dispelled and described as ‘fake’ by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, John Gaul-Lebo.

The speaker while speaking to journalists said the governor had only traveled out of the country on an investment trip, and had since returned to the state.

“Section 190 of the constitution only contemplates a situation where the governor proceeds on either annual leave or medical vacation.

“It states that where the governor is unable to perform his duties, he should transmit a letter to the house that his deputy should act.

“In this case, the governor is not on annual leave or medical vacation and he has not transmitted any letter to us.

“It is only the transmission of such a letter that can give powers to the deputy governor to act in his absence.

“The governor has not committed any impeachable offence by traveling. The constitution does not say that anytime the governor is involved in a trip he should inform the house of assembly,” he added.

He described the impeachment rumour as a blackmail with the intent to cause tension between the executive and the state legislature.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

