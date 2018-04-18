Cross River microfinance bank for commissioning soon – Ayade — Nigeria Today

Cross River microfinance bank for commissioning soon – Ayade

The Cross River State government has announced that its micro-finance bank will soon become operational. The state governor, Prof Ben Ayade stated this during the inspection of the office complex, along with the Branch Controller, Central Bank of Nigeria, Calabar, Sampson Isuwa and the CBN Head, Development Finance office, Dr. Aniefiok Akpan Umoren. The bank […]

Cross River microfinance bank for commissioning soon – Ayade

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

