 Crude oil theft rose 50% in 2017 – Shell - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Crude oil theft rose 50% in 2017 – Shell – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TODAYonline

Crude oil theft rose 50% in 2017 – Shell
Vanguard
IN a report indicating a worsened operational environment in Nigeria's upstream oil sector, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the parent company of Shell Company in Nigeria, said crude oil theft from its pipeline networks in Nigeria rose by 50 percent to 9,000
Shell Pays $4.32b To FG In 2017 – ReportLeadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
Shell's Climate Push Fails to Cut EmissionsNaija247news
We paid $4.3bn to Nigeria in 2017 – ShellThe Punch
AllAfrica.com –THISDAY Newspapers –Concise News –Ripples Nigeria
all 45 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.