CSO Faults Non-participation Of Political Parties In Voters’ Register Cleanup — Nigeria Today

CSO Faults Non-participation Of Political Parties In Voters’ Register Cleanup

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

An election observer group, the Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG) has faulted the failure of political parties in the country to participate in the process of cleaning up of voters register since 2011. Addressing journalists in Abuja, ISDMG executive director, Dr Chima Amadi said following an FOI inquiry to the Independent National Electoral Commission […]

