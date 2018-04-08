CSR: Foundation To Collaborate With Govs Wives On Child Sexual Abuse — Nigeria Today

CSR: Foundation To Collaborate With Govs Wives On Child Sexual Abuse

Nigerian international non governmental organisation, Jose Foundation has said that it is going to collaborate with the wives of the 36 states governors in tackling the menace of child sexual exploitation even as it has joined the global initiative at safe guiding the rights of children against all forms of abuses. In a press statement […]

The post CSR: Foundation To Collaborate With Govs Wives On Child Sexual Abuse appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

