 Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Placed on 10-Day DL with Back Injury Retroactive to April 6 - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Placed on 10-Day DL with Back Injury Retroactive to April 6 – Bleacher Report

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Placed on 10-Day DL with Back Injury Retroactive to April 6
Bleacher Report
Chicago Cubs superstar Anthony Rizzo is dealing with back pain and will reportedly go on the disabled list. Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the first baseman has suffered lower-back pain since last week and was placed on the 10-day
Cubs reportedly expected to place Anthony Rizzo on disabled list with back injuryCBSSports.com
MLB notebook: Cubs' Rizzo (back) lands on DLGwinnett Prep Sports
Back injury sends Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo to disabled listESPN
Chicago Daily Herald –FanSided –Yahoo Sports –Larry Brown Sports
all 24 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.