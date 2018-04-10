Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Placed on 10-Day DL with Back Injury Retroactive to April 6 - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today

Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Placed on 10-Day DL with Back Injury Retroactive to April 6 – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Placed on 10-Day DL with Back Injury Retroactive to April 6
Bleacher Report
Chicago Cubs superstar Anthony Rizzo is dealing with back pain and will reportedly go on the disabled list. Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the first baseman has suffered lower-back pain since last week and was placed on the 10-day …
Cubs reportedly expected to place Anthony Rizzo on disabled list with back injury
MLB notebook: Cubs' Rizzo (back) lands on DL
Back injury sends Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo to disabled list
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!