Cult members raid police station, free suspects - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Cult members raid police station, free suspects – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Cult members raid police station, free suspects
The Punch
Theophilus Onojeghen, Warri. There was tension in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State after armed youths, suspected to be cult members, raided the Eku Police Station and freed some arrested members of their gang. The assailants were …
Cop-on-cop violence at police station
She shot a gun outside a police station and said she wanted to die. Cops had other plans
Armed, suicidal woman fires shot in front of Burien's Police Station Sunday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!