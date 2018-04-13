Cultists kill tricyclist in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Cultists kill tricyclist in Bayelsa
By Emem Idio
YENAGOA—SUSPECTED cultists have stabbed a commercial tricyclist, Keke Napep, to death in their failed attempt to rob him at the Tombia market area of Yenagoa, the state capital.
Police reports said yesterday, that the suspects had attempted to rob the victim but killed him for resisting them.
The killing it was gathered caused pandemonium in the area, forcing traders to close shops and run in different directions for safety.
The victim’s colleagues were said to have stabbed to death a youth believed to be one of the suspects, which triggered panic in the town.
