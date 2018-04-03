Customs seizes 174,015 litres of petroleum products valued N27m – Official — Nigeria Today

Customs seizes 174,015 litres of petroleum products valued N27m – Official

Mr Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says the Service seized 174,015 litres of petroleum products valued at about N27 million in 2017. Attah made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. He said just like any other products, the NCS had been […]

