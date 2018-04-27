 Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Customs takes anti-smuggling war to neighbouring ports
Vanguard
By Godwin Oritse. THE Seme border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has taken its anti-smuggling war to ports of neighbouring countries with a view to nipping the menace of smuggling in the bud. In a statement by the Command's public
Confronting Smuggling Along Seme BorderTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.