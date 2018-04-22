“Cut her some slack, maybe she just needs alone time” — Nigeria Today

“Cut her some slack, maybe she just needs alone time”

Do I have a concussion? Or did Dennis just ask me to marry him? May be if he thinks I am asleep he will let me be, I thought pretending to be deeply asleep. I could feel his gaze on me. He appeared to be indecisive about waking me or letting me sleep off the tiredness.

He chose the latter and went inside to get me a blanket. He also chose not to move me to the bedroom. Thank God I had put a call through earlier to my Mom to inform her of my decision not to come home. My thoughts are chaotic and honestly speaking rational thinking is not what I am capable of doing at this time. I guess I should be thinking about settling down; my birthday is a few days away and as is usual with most people it’s a time for sober reflection especially when one remembers one is not getting any younger. Dennis was the perfect gentleman, true to his word he made no attempt on me and was even very courteous.

The week passed uneventfully and thankfully everyone stayed away. Why am I feeling lethargic? Is it because it’s that time of the year I am forced to reflect on a lot of stuff and my Mom will usually give her famous lecture on Marriage and why I can’t pick a man…any man.

She would scold that I am too picky and if I couldn’t have what I wanted why can’t I make do with what is available? To her it was about status and what people will say about her precious daughter. “Beauty and brain is not a common factor, any man will be lucky to have you,” she will often say. My Mom is a ferocious Lioness when it comes to her ‘cubs’ especially me. Yay! It is my birthday morning and a working day but I have taken time off like I always do. I actually want to go out of town but that is wishful thinking on my part.

The girls were all in my house at 6.00am as was our usual practice when it comes to birthdays. “Tobs, why do you have a bag packed?” Bola asked eyeing the open bag on my bed as soon as they came into my room. “Are we going somewhere?” Zara asked mockingly. “Were you planning to sneak away Tobs, without informing us?” Jasmine asked laughing. “Cut her some slack, maybe she just needs alone time,” Kaycee said softly. Attagirl! The girls were deliberately being obtuse because I had informed them earlier that I most likely will not be around so why the theatrics I wondered. “Anyway Tobs you can’t leave because we have something planned for you,” Jasmine said. A trolley was rolled in by a service boy in white complete with a bow tie.

The buffet spread was out of this world! It was a continental style meal that included bagels, toasts, condiments, pastries, fruits, freshly squeezed juice, cereals, beverages, eggs, meat you name it were all in the spread. Wow, when did they do all of these? I wondered in amazement. Jasmine poured out the contents of a bag I had not noticed previously with her on the bed while Bola removed my travelling bag. The nighties were sexy and very revealing; we might as well be naked. I was asked to take the first pick as the birthday girl, try as I would, I did not find a ‘decent’ negligée. There was even one with a crotchless pant; I looked at Zara as she made a beeline for it, disgusting! The girls set out themselves to be exceptionally charming to me and for this I am immensely grateful.

Every one of them had decided not to go to the office today because of me. It felt good and I impulsively gave my friends a hug each, thanking them for the lovely breakfast. “Babe, this is the first course dear, you wait and see what the second and third course are. It’ll blow your mind. We have to get going in a few minutes,” Jasmine said in excitement checking her time. “Oh he is here, hurry girls!” Jasmine exclaimed. Hmmmn…

