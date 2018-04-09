Cutting-edge irrigation: Extension, Coosaw Farms team up on technology - The Tand D.com — Nigeria Today

Cutting-edge irrigation: Extension, Coosaw Farms team up on technology – The Tand D.com
Cutting-edge irrigation: Extension, Coosaw Farms team up on technology
Coosaw Farms, which straddles the rural Hampton-Allendale county line, collaborated with Clemson Extension vegetable specialist Gilbert Miller to integrate sensors that monitor soil moisture into a plasticulture system to gauge irrigation water depth …
