C’Wealth Games: Team Nigeria’s Woes Continue, Bags 2-Silver — Nigeria Today

C’Wealth Games: Team Nigeria’s Woes Continue, Bags 2-Silver

The results coming out of the ongoing 19th Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia suggest that the chances of Team Nigeria equaling its last outing at the 2014 Games in Glasgow let alone surpass the feat is no longer feasible after Team India soundly trounced Nigeria’s flag-bearers 3-0 in the finals of the Men’s Table […]

The post C’Wealth Games: Team Nigeria’s Woes Continue, Bags 2-Silver appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

