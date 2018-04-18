C'WEALTH GAMES: Tikon Lauds Table Tennis Team's Performance - Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

C’WEALTH GAMES: Tikon Lauds Table Tennis Team’s Performance – Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
C'WEALTH GAMES: Tikon Lauds Table Tennis Team's Performance
Despite failing to win a single gold medal at the just-concluded Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Australia, President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Engineer Ishaku Tikon has lauded his players' performance at the Games …
