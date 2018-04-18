 C'WEALTH GAMES: Tikon Lauds Table Tennis Team's Performance - Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

C’WEALTH GAMES: Tikon Lauds Table Tennis Team’s Performance – Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)

C'WEALTH GAMES: Tikon Lauds Table Tennis Team's Performance
Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
Despite failing to win a single gold medal at the just-concluded Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Australia, President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Engineer Ishaku Tikon has lauded his players' performance at the Games

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.