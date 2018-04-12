 C'Wealth Games: : Wrestlers'll give us more medals – Igali - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

C’Wealth Games: : Wrestlers’ll give us more medals – Igali – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

C'Wealth Games: : Wrestlers'll give us more medals – Igali
New Telegraph Newspaper
The President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation Daniel Igali has told Nigerians to expect more medals from the country's wrestlers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Igali said each of the fighters was a potential medalist

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.