 CWG 2018: Men's team emulates women's in winning table tennis gold - Times of India — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports


CWG 2018: Men's team emulates women's in winning table tennis gold
NEW DELHI: A day after the Indian women's table tennis team delivered India its first gold medal at any Commonwealth Games, the men's contingent repeated the success with a 3-0 win over Nigeria at Gold Coast, Australia. Live Blog: CWG 2018, Day 5
