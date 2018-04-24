CWG eyes New York listing - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

CWG eyes New York listing – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
CWG eyes New York listing
The Nation Newspaper
The Chief Executive Officer, CWG Plc, Mr. James Agada yesterday said the management of the firm has designed a roadmap that would eventually lead to its cross-listing in either New York, London or NASDAQ. He said the original objective was to be listed …
CWG Plc reveals new listing plans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!