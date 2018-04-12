CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars — Nigeria Today

CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars

President Muhammadu Buhari through the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday made good is promise to reward athletes who excel at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In a brief presentation ceremony in Gold Coast, yesterday, athletes who won gold medals includingPara Powerlifters Ibrahim Abdulazeez, Rowland Ezurike, Ndidi Nwosu and Esther Oyema received N1.8m […]

The post CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

