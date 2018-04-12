 CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars — Nigeria Today
CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari through the  Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday made good is promise to reward athletes who excel at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. In a brief presentation ceremony in Gold Coast, yesterday, athletes who won gold medals includingPara Powerlifters Ibrahim Abdulazeez, Rowland Ezurike, Ndidi Nwosu and Esther Oyema received N1.8m […]

The post CWG: PMB Splashes Victorious Athletes With Dollars appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

