CWG: Team Nigeria Rakes In More Medals — Nigeria Today

CWG: Team Nigeria Rakes In More Medals

Nigeria registered its name at the podium of XXI Commonwealth Games by winning silver and bronze in women’s 4X100m and 4X400m relays at Carrara Stadium, yesterday. In the 4×400 metres, Nigeria finished second with a time of 3:25.29 behind Jamaica’s 3:24.00 while Botswana came third finishing with 3:26.86. In the keenly contested final, England came […]

The post CWG: Team Nigeria Rakes In More Medals appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

