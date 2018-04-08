 CWG: Toriola leads Nigeria to t'tennis semis - The Punch — Nigeria Today
CWG: Toriola leads Nigeria to t'tennis semis

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


CWG: Toriola leads Nigeria to t'tennis semis
Veteran table tennis star Segun Toriola put up an amazing performance on Friday to help Team Nigeria's table tennis squad advance to the semi-finals of the men's event at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Nigeria's table tennis team

