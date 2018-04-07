Cyril's decision to pull plug on state funding adds to JZ's legal bill woes - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Cyril’s decision to pull plug on state funding adds to JZ’s legal bill woes – Independent Online
Independent Online
Cyril's decision to pull plug on state funding adds to JZ's legal bill woes
Independent Online
President Cyril Ramaphosa's lawyers said he would not appeal the cost order against Zuma, and if Zuma wanted to, he must do so from his own pocket. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS. Durban – Jacob Zuma's legal woes mounted on Friday when his successor Cyril …
