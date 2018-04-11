De Lille due to speak at EFF's memorial for Mama Winnie - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

De Lille due to speak at EFF’s memorial for Mama Winnie – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
De Lille due to speak at EFF's memorial for Mama Winnie
Eyewitness News
Listed as a 'special colleague', Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is the only politician on the programme not aligned to the EFF. Church leaders praying for the EFF leadership ahead of the start of the memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the …
De Lille is the EFF's “special colleague” in Brandfort
Patricia de Lille to speak at EFF's memorial service for Ma Winnie
DA to use '#DeLille clause' on Cape mayor
