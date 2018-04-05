 DA would double child grant if it gets into power - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
DA would double child grant if it gets into power – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa


DA would double child grant if it gets into power
The Democratic Alliance wants to double the child support grant if it gets into government next year. Its leader‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ said the amount should be R800 to be sufficient to raise a child and fight malnutrition. He was addressing the media in

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

