DA would double child grant if it gets into power - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

DA would double child grant if it gets into power
Times LIVE
DA would double child grant if it gets into power
The Democratic Alliance wants to double the child support grant if it gets into government next year. Its leader‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ said the amount should be R800 to be sufficient to raise a child and fight malnutrition. He was addressing the media in …
