 Daca Dreamers: Trump vents anger on immigrant programme — Nigeria Today
Daca Dreamers: Trump vents anger on immigrant programme

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump has reasserted his opposition to legalising the status of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. He declared on Twitter that Republicans should “go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws [on illegal migrants] NOW”. He accused Mexico of doing “very little, if not NOTHING”, […]

