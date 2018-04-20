Dad Of Man Who Claims Painkiller 'Turned Him Gay' Says Son Always Liked Men - LADbible — Nigeria Today

Dad Of Man Who Claims Painkiller ‘Turned Him Gay’ Says Son Always Liked Men – LADbible



Dad Of Man Who Claims Painkiller 'Turned Him Gay' Says Son Always Liked Men

LADbible

The dad of the man who claimed prescription painkillers 'made him gay' has said his son was always interested in men. Twenty-three-year-old Scott Purdy hit headlines this week when he said he started to develop an attraction to men after taking …



