Daddy Freeze Blast Past Funke Adejuwon For Calling Him A Fool & Nonentity - Video — Nigeria Today

Controversial Cool FM OAP and ‘Free the Sheeple’ movement leader, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a viral video of popular Pastor, Funke Adejuwon, calling him a fool, because she disagrees with him on his stand on tithe payment and other manipulative doctrines churches and pastors are using to extort people.

Pastor Funke Adejuwon was heard saying in the video;

”Don’t listen to any idiot telling you hat to do with your money on the internet. I mean that statement idiot because anybody that is against the scriptures is a fool, that is what the bible says. Who told you not to pay tithe and who told you to pay. Put the bothe of them on a scale and weigh them and chose who to follow. Somebody is telling you not to pay tithe. What right has he got to tell you not to determine how you spend your money?”

Replying her, Daddy Freeze who shared a clips of the video on her Instagram page wrote;

”Does this salty woman have a husband? If she does, I cringe in utter disdain at the mere thought of what he might be going through.

Listen to her speak in such fungating bewilderment, as she defends her mindless doctrine with sentiments and emotions. The scriptures Which scriptures? Where? In the book of Ayelala or Amadi oha? Let me shut her up with some real scriptures!

? 1 Corinthians 14:34 ?

[NIV]

Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says…..

When did people like these become the brand ambassadors of our faith? When did such obtuse ignorance become our culture?

She says even if an angel told her otherwise, she will still tithe. Poor souls who allow her kind to lead them to Satan.

Tithing is the Law (MATTHEW 23:23) and the law has been fulfilled by Jesus and regarded as sinful if you attempt to continue in it, but what does she know? Does she even read the Bible, let alone study it?

Let me tell you all, tithing is the Law and obeying the law is foolish, sinful and carries a curse, it cuts you off from Jesus and removes you from the grace. Any one teaching the law, is leading you to HELL! ~FRZ

? Galatians 2 ?

[14] When I saw that they were not following the truth of the gospel message, I said to Peter in front of all the others, “Since you, a Jew by birth, have discarded the Jewish laws and are living like a Gentile, why are you now trying to make these Gentiles follow the Jewish traditions?

[15] “You and I are Jews by birth, not ‘sinners’ like the Gentiles.

[16] Yet we know that a person is made right with God by faith in Jesus Christ, not by obeying the law. And we have believed in Christ Jesus, so that we might be made right with God because of our faith in Christ, not because we have obeyed the law. For no one will ever be made right with God by obeying the law.”d

[17] But suppose we seek to be made right with God through faith in Christ and then we are found guilty because we have abandoned the law. Would that mean Christ has led us into sin? Absolutely not!

[18] Rather, I am a sinner if I rebuild the old system of law I already tore down.