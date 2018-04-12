Daddy Freeze shares 5 reasons Pastor Adeboye wont make Heaven - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Daddy Freeze shares 5 reasons Pastor Adeboye wont make Heaven – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Daddy Freeze shares 5 reasons Pastor Adeboye wont make Heaven
Pulse Nigeria
The controversial OAP responds to the preacher's teaching on mandatory tithing in his latest Youtube video. Published: 4 minutes ago; Inemesit Udodiong. Print; eMail. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to …
Daddy Freeze reacts to Adeboye's latest comment on tithing
If you don't pay you're “not going to heaven” – Pastor Adeboye | WATCH
Anyone Not Paying Tithe Is Not Going To Heaven – Adeboye
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!