Daddy Freeze slams Chimamanda Adichie over her Hilary Clinton comments — Nigeria Today

Daddy Freeze slams Chimamanda Adichie over her Hilary Clinton comments





Daddy Freeze has slammed renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie.

The writer had called out Hillary Clinton for using “Wife, mother and grandmother” on her Twitter bio instead of starting it with ex-Senator, ex- Secretary of State and former presidential candidate.

Daddy Freeze found this disappointing, thus slammed the writer in a new post.

Using former U.S.A president, Obama’s Twitter bio as a reference, he wrote;





Dear Chimamanda, I used to be a huge fan until I read your interview with Hillary Clinton.

–

Now I’m somewhere in the vesica pisces, torn between the enormous respect I had for the quality of your work and anger for what you are beginning to brandish.

–

Let me set the record straight, I am not a fan of Hillary Clinton, so I’m not jumping in as her guardian angel. As a matter of fact, I completely disagree with most of the decisions she took while in office.

–

Besides this however, woman to woman, what Hillary has achieved, in my opinion, you NEVER CAN, ‘no be beans’, so you suggesting how she should be addressed is what we Yorubas call ‘Iwosi’.

–

Even Obama refers to himself as a dad first, husband second, so what’s your point exactly? Why can’t Hillary be addressed as wife first, if she so chooses?

–

Could your utterances be stemming from inadequacies you need to attend to? You might consider investigating this.

–

Now, let me warn you, there are no dividing forces greater than color, race, gender and tribe. These factors continue to ensure humanity remains segregated. This table you are shaking has vast consequences even you didn’t bargain for.

–

People have been over the last two years, urging me to preach about Jesus being black and I never have, do you know why? Because I DONT CARE ABOUT HIS COLOR, it’s irrelevant, I care about HIS MESSAGE!

–

In the same vein, I follow you simple because of your message, NOT BECAUSE OF YOUR GENDER OR COLOR OR TRIBE. So kindly keep the focus on the message, which in my opinion is excellent.

–

Don’t mar it by demarcating yourself into a ‘gender’, unless of course you are employing this as a marketing tool, which, please be warned, has its own repercussions! ~FRZ

–

#FreeTheSheeple

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Daddy Freeze slams Chimamanda Adichie over her Hilary Clinton comments appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

