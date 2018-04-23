Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

After Barcelona’s 5-0 Copa del Rey victory over Sevilla, Andres Iniesta said he would reveal all about his future next week. The Spanish playmaker, who netted Barca’s fourth on the night, has been heavily linked with a move to China despite signing a contract for life at the Nou Camp in October. (Marca)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane still doesn’t know who will partner Cristiano Ronaldo in attack against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Karim Benzema has failed to impress over recent weeks but is preferred to Gareth Bale right now, while Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio continue to catch the eye when given the opportunity. The Frenchman has a big decision to make ahead of the trip to the Allianz Arena. (Marca)

France

Paris Saint-Germain president Didier Quillot has revealed that there is no release clause in Neymar’s deal and the only way a club will be able to sign the world’s most expensive player is if the Ligue 1 champions agree to it. He said: “In his contract which is registered with the league, and is official, there is no buy-out clause and secondly these types of clauses are illegal in French football.” (L’Equipe)

Antero Henrique, the sporting director at the Parc des Princes, could be on his way out of the club this summer. Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel looks set to replace Unai Emery at the end of the current campaign and Henrique wasn’t consulted. (Le10Sport)

Italy

Mario Balotelli has posted a message on Instagram thanking Nice fans for their support amid rumours he is to move on at the end of the season. The former Manchester City forward has been linked with a move to Napoli with his contract with the Ligue 1 club expiring at the end of the current campaign. (Calciomercato)

Everton transfer target Dennis Praet has spoken out about his future with Sampdoria in a recent interview. He said: “If Juventus is following me, I’m glad and certainly does not leave me indifferent to the fact that the greatest team in Italy is interested in me. But here I am happy and I think only of Sampdoria” (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus utility man Kwadwo Asamoah could be on his way to the San Siro. Recently linked with a move to AC Milan, it’s now Inter who lead the race to sign the 29-year-old. Despite his impressive performances over recent weeks, the Serie A leaders have no intention of extending his deal which expires at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Nicolo Barella is no longer a prime transfer target for Juventus. The Cagliari midfielder has caught the eye in Serie A this term but the Bianconeri have cooled their interest and it’s now Inter Milan who are favourites to land the 21-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Former Arsenal transfer target Jadon Sancho became the youngest English player to score in the Bundesliga after netting the opener in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. The 18-year-old also grabbed two assists in the second half.(Bundesliga.com)

Jonathan Tah may miss the World Cup after picking up an injury during Bayer Leverkusen’s emphatic loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening. A hamstring injury saw him substituted before half-time and the severity is not yet known. (Kicker)

A disappointing end to the season has seen those in charge at RB Leipzig put contract talks with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on hold. Following the 5-2 home loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon, the club find themselves in sixth position in the Bundesliga and are winless in their last four matches. Red Bull Salzburg manager Marco Rose has recently been linked with a move back to his home country to replace Hasenhuttl. (Kicker)

