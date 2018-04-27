Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

AC Milan’s attempts to sign Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has been shelved after the club decided to pursue Jack Wilshere. The Arsenal midfielder’s contract expires this summer and Milan are hopeful of signing him for free. (Calcio Mercato)

Amid reports of interest from Manchester United, Mauro Icardi has committed his future to Inter Milan, stating he feels at home at the Italian club. “Rumours are a consequence of my growth, but I hope to stay,” the 25-year-old striker said. (Ole)

Long-term Arsenal target Daniele Rugani may finally be available this summer. The Italian has failed to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI at Juventus and could be allowed to leave the club if the right offer is made. (Calcio Mercato)

Sevilla striker Luis Muriel has emerged as a target for AC Milan after they admitted defeat in their pursuit of Roma forward Edin Dzeko and Torino frontman Andrea Belotti. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Former Arsenal defender Lauren has warned Diego Simeone may not be the perfect fit for his old club, stating the Atletico Madrid manager may prove too combative to replace Arsene Wenger. (AS)

Andres Iniesta will reveal to his Barcelona team-mates where his future lies today before sharing his plans with the world in a news conference on Friday. Despite speculation linking him to PSG and Manchester City, the 33-year-old is expected to confirm his intention of moving to China. (Sport)\

Barcelona are eager to complete negotiations with Atletico Madrid for striker Antoine Griezmann before July 1, when the French striker’s release clause doubles from €100m to €200m. (Sport)

Germany

Bernd Leno could leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer. A clause in the 26-year-old’s contract allows him to depart for €25m. Atletico Madrid and Napoli are monitoring the situation. (Kicker)

Bayer have, however, beaten Bayern Munich to the signing of 17-year-old wonderkid Paulinho. The Vasco da Gama forward can’t sign a professional contract with a European club until he turns 18 on July 15, but is expected to join the Bundesliga side for €20m. (SportBild)

France

Former Tottenham defender Yuri Berchiche could return to Spain this summer. Despite playing regularly at PSG, the French champions would consider letting the left-back go for €30m – a price that may tempt Atletico Madrid. (Le 10 Sport)

