Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: All The Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Tottenham are still looking at the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, and are one of a number of clubs chasing the 24-year-old, including fellow Londoners West Ham. The Portuguese hasn’t had the best of times since moving to Catalonia, but will have no shortage of suitors this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan want to arrange a permanent deal for Rafinha, who is currently on loan at the club from Barcelona. Inter’s director of football, Piero Ausilio, will meet with the Catalan club in an attempt to agree a fee below the original £30.6m agreed at the start of the loan contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Arsenal are in the running to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The German has told the Bundesliga side that he wants to leave in the summer, and they have already arranged to sign a replacement in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Lukas Hradecky. Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also reported to be interested in the 26-year-old, who will cost under £20m due to a release clause of around £17.5m. (Bild)

The Gunners are also interested in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg, and could beat Sevilla and Juventus to his signature. (Bild)

France

Thomas Tuchel wants to sign compatriot Philipp Max, currently at Augsburg, when he takes over at Paris Saint-Germain next season. The French club are looking for left back options and the 24-year-old fits the bill. He’s likely to cost around £20m and they will use income from the sale of Layvin Kurzawa to fund the move. (Le Parisien)

Tuchel will also be in the market for another central defender, with Dortmund’s Omer Toprak a preferred target. The former Dortmund manager wants extra numbers in his defensive ranks to give him the option of playing with a back three. Toprak is expected to cost around £13m. (Le Parisien)

Italy

Juventus are eying up world-class striking options to help them win the Champions League, with Edinson Cavani and Antoine Griezmann at the top of the list. The Uruguayan is thought to be the more realistic of the two targets, but Atletico Madrid’s Griezmann is their preferred choice and they will make a move in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lazio are interested in Brazil-based attacking midfielder Roger Guedes, who is currently on loan at Atletico Mineiro from fellow Brazilian side Palmeiras. The Italians are looking for a versatile forward who can play wide or behind the striker, and Guedes fits the bill. (Corriere dello Sport)

